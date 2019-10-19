Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,691 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $16,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $662,915,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 354.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,652,397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $675,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307,253 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,091.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298,909 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $145,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,776 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 481.4% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,136,682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $135,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,100,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $60.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 452 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $29,059.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 1,523 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $98,873.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,287,511.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,823 shares of company stock worth $1,169,337 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

