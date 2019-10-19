Coe Capital Management LLC Sells 84 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Coe Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VV opened at $136.84 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $107.34 and a one year high of $138.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.97 and a 200 day moving average of $134.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.557 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.