Coe Capital Management LLC Purchases 258 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.5% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 526.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $145,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $4,430,886.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,993,241. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.15.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $39.94 on Friday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.