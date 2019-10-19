Coe Capital Management LLC Has $892,000 Stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Coe Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Five9 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 115,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 411,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 67,324 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Five9 by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,158,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Five9 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

In other news, Director Michael Burkland sold 44,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $2,639,900.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,663 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $429,357.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,502,561.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 278,334 shares of company stock worth $16,249,320 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9 stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.90, a P/E/G ratio of 141.18 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Five9 Inc has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $65.45.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $77.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.42 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

