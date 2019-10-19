Cobalt 27 Capital (CVE:KBLT) PT Set at C$5.92 by National Bank Financial

Cobalt 27 Capital (CVE:KBLT) has been assigned a C$5.92 price objective by National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “tender” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KBLT. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cobalt 27 Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cobalt 27 Capital from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cobalt 27 Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cobalt 27 Capital from C$10.50 to C$5.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Cormark cut shares of Cobalt 27 Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.92.

Get Cobalt 27 Capital alerts:

Shares of CVE KBLT opened at C$4.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $382.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. Cobalt 27 Capital has a 52 week low of C$3.27 and a 52 week high of C$6.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.12.

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. operates as a minerals company. It holds physical cobalt material; owns a cobalt stream on Vale's worldclass Voisey's Bay mine; and manages a portfolio of nine royalties, as well as intends to invest in a cobalt-focused portfolio of streams, royalties, and direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Cobalt 27 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobalt 27 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.