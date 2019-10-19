Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 14,160 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,160 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period.

Shares of IAU opened at $14.25 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

