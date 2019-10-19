Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,320 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $191.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.00. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $143.46 and a 12-month high of $195.55.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

