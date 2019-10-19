Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

IJR opened at $78.08 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $81.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.43.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

