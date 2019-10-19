Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 28.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 281,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,893,000. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $19,924,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $108.47 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.76 and a 52-week high of $109.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.51.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

