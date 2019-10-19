CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Receives Overweight Rating from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued their overweight rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CNXM. ValuEngine upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on CNX Midstream Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CNX Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.80.

Get CNX Midstream Partners alerts:

CNXM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,625. CNX Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $848.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 56.02%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This is a boost from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.18%. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 54.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 211,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.