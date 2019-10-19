CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $25,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on CME Group from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.43.

NASDAQ CME opened at $213.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.37. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $161.05 and a twelve month high of $224.91. The company has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total transaction of $7,005,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,057 shares in the company, valued at $15,823,258.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total value of $1,606,536.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,126 shares of company stock worth $11,752,684 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

