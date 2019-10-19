Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Stock Price Up 13.1%

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s stock price rose 13.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.62, approximately 2,000,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,449,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

CLVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Swann downgraded Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on Clovis Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clovis Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The firm has a market cap of $200.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.57). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 372.68% and a negative net margin of 332.18%. The business had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -7.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Blair acquired 40,000 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $233,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,283.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thorlef Spickschen acquired 8,600 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $48,762.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,857.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $612,094 and have sold 1,706 shares valued at $8,755. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVS. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

