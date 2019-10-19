ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.37 and last traded at $31.37, approximately 32 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.27.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.46.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

