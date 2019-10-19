Clear Street Markets LLC Takes $736,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 6,950.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,763,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,826,000 after purchasing an additional 976,898 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $79,028,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Waste Management by 17.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,395,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,771,000 after purchasing an additional 501,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Waste Management by 12.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,864,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,904,000 after purchasing an additional 435,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $957,468.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total value of $68,294.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,894.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $117.05 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.22 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

