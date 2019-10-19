Clear Street Markets LLC Takes $285,000 Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KHC opened at $27.61 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

In other news, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $7,112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,379.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $712,952,605.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

