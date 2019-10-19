Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New $337,000 Investment in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Store Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Store Capital by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Store Capital by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Store Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James set a $39.00 price objective on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of Store Capital stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average is $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Store Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $38.76.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.18 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 36.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $72,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,721.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

