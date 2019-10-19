Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $212,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Kellogg by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 117,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after buying an additional 21,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $6,231,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $37,037,000 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:K opened at $61.94 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.07.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on K. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Kellogg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

