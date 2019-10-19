Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 301.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 51,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 37,675 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 216,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 70,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 140.3% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 16,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,734,000 after buying an additional 184,763 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $91.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.25. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.95 and a one year high of $92.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.246 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

