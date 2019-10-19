Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.

CIVB stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $23.73.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.62 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 10.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIVB. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

