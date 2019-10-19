Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.
CIVB stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $23.73.
Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.62 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 10.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Civista Bancshares Company Profile
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.
