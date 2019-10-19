Civic Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.81 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Civic token can currently be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000482 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, OKEx, Upbit and Kucoin. Civic has a total market capitalization of $25.81 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Civic has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00227013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.64 or 0.01135322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00029684 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00088924 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, COSS, Radar Relay, OKEx, Vebitcoin, Kyber Network, Mercatox, GOPAX, Livecoin, Liqui, HitBTC, Upbit, Huobi, Binance, Bittrex, Kucoin, Poloniex, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.