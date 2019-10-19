Citigroup Trims 3M (NYSE:MMM) Target Price to $180.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $197.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.54.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $163.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. 3M has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in 3M by 8.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in 3M by 20.3% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in 3M by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 10.4% during the third quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

