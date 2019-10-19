Citigroup Trims 3M (NYSE:MMM) Target Price to $180.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $197.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.54.
Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $163.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. 3M has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.05.
In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in 3M by 8.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in 3M by 20.3% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in 3M by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 10.4% during the third quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.
About 3M
3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.
Featured Article: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.