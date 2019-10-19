Citigroup Cuts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $500.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $545.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $553.00 to $547.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $498.49.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $445.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $433.46 and a 200-day moving average of $447.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $360.79 and a fifty-two week high of $487.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 29.31%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 27.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerkovic Milan 2,522,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.74, for a total transaction of $893,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,706,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $800,801,000 after buying an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,156,000 after buying an additional 29,474 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 20,980.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $420,451,000 after buying an additional 891,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 50,843.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 485,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,550,000 after buying an additional 484,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.