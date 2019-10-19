Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given New $54.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.96.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,045,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,205,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.96. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $199.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $1,131,520.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,819 shares in the company, valued at $7,651,154.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $3,445,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 429,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,134,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.3% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 69,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 21,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 74,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

