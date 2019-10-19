Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.96.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $199.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

In other news, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $1,131,520.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,154.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $3,445,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 429,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,134,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,650,000 after buying an additional 45,351,980 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,677,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,624,264,000 after buying an additional 1,253,256 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,929,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,036,035,000 after buying an additional 478,368 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,527,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $904,547,000 after buying an additional 1,573,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,909,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $761,250,000 after buying an additional 44,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

