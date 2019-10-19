Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 41.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,146,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $746,630,000 after acquiring an additional 916,169 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 17,451.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,748,000 after acquiring an additional 417,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,033,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,380,916,000 after acquiring an additional 382,578 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $33,420,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Cintas by 3,945.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 141,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,464,000 after acquiring an additional 137,541 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,401,224.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,283,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,274,741.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,008,331.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,212,426 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTAS opened at $269.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $155.98 and a 52-week high of $271.78.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a $295.00 target price on shares of Cintas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $287.00 target price (up previously from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

