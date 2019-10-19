Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,160 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Ciena were worth $10,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,975,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,267,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $882,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CIEN opened at $38.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.97. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $960.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.64 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on Ciena and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet raised Ciena from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.35.

In other Ciena news, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $86,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $421,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,854 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,833. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

