CIBC Reiterates Buy Rating for Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by CIBC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $143.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.29% from the company’s previous close.

FNV has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Franco Nevada from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Franco Nevada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Franco Nevada from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.69.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.29. 347,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.73 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.59. Franco Nevada has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $101.19.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.55 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Franco Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $674,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 20,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $614,000. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.