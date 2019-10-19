CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $13.35 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,159 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 49.6% during the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 299.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLB stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.80.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

