CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 287,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. Rexnord Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $508.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.98 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

