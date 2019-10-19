CIBC Lowers Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$53.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. CSFB dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, July 26th. GMP Securities dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$51.65.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$39.58 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$35.53 and a 12 month high of C$47.20. The stock has a market cap of $61.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.1099996 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$38.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,625,665.14. Also, Senior Officer Eric Charles Axford sold 95,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.09, for a total transaction of C$4,093,569.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

