CIBC Lowers Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) Price Target to C$1.00

Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PONY. GMP Securities lowered their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$2.25 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.55 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$1.70 to C$1.35 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.42.

PONY opened at C$0.62 on Tuesday. Painted Pony Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.54 and a 12 month high of C$2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.69, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.03.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

