CIBC Lowers Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$14.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. GMP Securities raised Mullen Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. National Bank Financial cut Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mullen Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.19.

TSE:MTL opened at C$7.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.76. The stock has a market cap of $777.80 million and a P/E ratio of -47.87. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$7.39 and a 1 year high of C$15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.24, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$305.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -387.10%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

