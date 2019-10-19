CIBC Lowers Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$17.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.14.

TSE:ERO opened at C$16.62 on Tuesday. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$8.55 and a one year high of C$25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 31.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.62.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.0832318 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

