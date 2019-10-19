CIBC Boosts Tervita (TSE:TEV) Price Target to C$9.50

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Tervita in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Tervita in a report on Monday, June 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Tervita from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Tervita from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Tervita in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tervita has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.71.

Get Tervita alerts:

Shares of TEV stock opened at C$7.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.66. The company has a market cap of $860.94 million and a PE ratio of -11.13. Tervita has a fifty-two week low of C$5.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 246.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tervita Corporation provides environmental solutions for oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. The company offers bioremediation services, caverns and oil field waste disposal, civil and environmental construction, commercial demolition and decommissioning, energy marketing, engineered landfill disposal, metals recycling, municipal and industrial water treatment, NORM management, oil and gas demolition and recovery, oil recovery, onsite produced and frac water treatment, onsite waste management, remediation and reclamation services, specialized waste containers, spill and emergency response, sulphur services, treatment recovery and disposal, waste classification and tracking services, waste transportation services, and water disposal wells.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.