CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $766,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 86.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 138,657 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.47.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.73. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

