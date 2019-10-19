Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 11,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $1,023,766.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 14,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $1,292,778.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,052.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 992,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,383,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 93.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

CHH stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.60. The company had a trading volume of 248,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,723. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $66.71 and a 52 week high of $94.78. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.19 and a 200 day moving average of $86.48.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 141.56%. The business had revenue of $317.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.11%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

