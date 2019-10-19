Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $746.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $706.00 to $746.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CMG. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $790.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $904.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $780.00 to $980.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $749.32.

CMG stock traded up $12.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $841.48. The company had a trading volume of 783,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,348. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $824.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $757.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.88, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $383.20 and a 12 month high of $857.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 29,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total value of $23,815,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.90, for a total transaction of $651,490.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,476,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,531 shares of company stock valued at $91,910,364. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $1,120,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,187,000 after purchasing an additional 121,606 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

