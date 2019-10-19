China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised China Yuchai International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE:CYD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.16. 26,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,564. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $537.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.78.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). China Yuchai International had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $707.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that China Yuchai International will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth about $126,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth about $251,000. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

