China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) Position Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in China Telecom were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in China Telecom in the second quarter valued at $363,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of China Telecom by 16.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Telecom by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of China Telecom by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Telecom during the second quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Get China Telecom alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHA. UBS Group raised China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.95.

Shares of CHA opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. China Telecom Co. Limited has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $57.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average is $48.39.

China Telecom Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA).

Receive News & Ratings for China Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.