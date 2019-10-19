Cheniere Energy Partners LP Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors increased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CQP. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

CQP stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $49.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 457,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after acquiring an additional 347,978 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 236,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 45,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 36,733 shares during the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

