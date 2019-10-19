Chemung Canal Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 60.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 23,119 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 549.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNP opened at $161.50 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $128.08 and a 12 month high of $180.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.50 and a 200-day moving average of $168.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $113.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.05%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.