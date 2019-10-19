Chemung Canal Trust Co. Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,270,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,867,453,000 after purchasing an additional 177,296 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,748,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $681,552,000 after purchasing an additional 383,200 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,590,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,952,000 after purchasing an additional 130,747 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,335,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,091,000 after purchasing an additional 42,778 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $174.43 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $143.87 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen set a $202.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

In other news, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total transaction of $2,642,783.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $6,163,178.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,820,248.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,459 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,802 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

