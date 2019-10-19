Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CHAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Chaparral Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chaparral Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE:CHAP opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 4.01. Chaparral Energy has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million. Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 33.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chaparral Energy will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 8.1% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,283,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 170,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 20.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,835,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 316,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 661.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,722,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,785 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the second quarter worth $880,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chaparral Energy by 107.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 76,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

