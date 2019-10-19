Cerebellum GP LLC Takes Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 1,275.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,440,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826,890 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 343.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,754,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,351 shares during the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,006,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,531,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 289,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLN opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.06%. Olin’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Olin to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Olin in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 15,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $234,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vince J. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,304 shares in the company, valued at $634,168. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,080 shares of company stock worth $372,710 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

