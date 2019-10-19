Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New Investment in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AON by 15,731.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,644,000 after buying an additional 1,058,896 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in AON by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,502,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,868,000 after buying an additional 531,216 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AON by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,868,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,671,000 after buying an additional 332,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AON by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,406,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,552,130,000 after buying an additional 275,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in AON by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,090,000 after buying an additional 231,231 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AON. ValuEngine cut shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays set a $190.00 price target on shares of AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.30.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $144,967.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO John G. Bruno sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $1,461,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,252 shares in the company, valued at $8,894,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON stock opened at $192.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.21 and its 200-day moving average is $187.54. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $198.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.