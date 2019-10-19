Cerebellum GP LLC Has $68,000 Stock Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Cerebellum GP LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 30.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. CWM LLC increased its position in Evergy by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Evergy by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Evergy by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Evergy by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $706,300. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.44. Evergy has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.16.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Evergy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Evergy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Evergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

