CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.42

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.42 and traded as low as $8.60. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S shares last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 10,385 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CENTRAIS ELETRI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get CENTRAIS ELETRI/S alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.