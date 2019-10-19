CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Lowered to $34.00 at UBS Group

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNP. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

NYSE:CNP opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $608,510. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.