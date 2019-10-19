Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) PT Set at $16.00 by CIBC

CIBC set a $16.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVE. AltaCorp Capital raised Cenovus Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.99.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

