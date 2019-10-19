CBS (NYSE:CBS) PT Lowered to $59.00

CBS (NYSE:CBS) had its target price trimmed by Imperial Capital from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the media conglomerate’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for CBS’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CBS. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CBS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on CBS in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an underperform rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Stephens set a $64.00 target price on CBS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on CBS and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on CBS from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.21.

Shares of CBS stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.75. 5,516,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,682,803. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26. CBS has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. CBS had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CBS will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBS by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of CBS by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 129,675 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CBS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CBS by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,023 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of CBS by 4,978.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 30,167 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 29,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

